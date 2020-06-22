All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive

4435 East Amberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4435 East Amberwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled home in highly sought after Pecos North gated community just a few doors down from the community park and pool/spa. New Quartz countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All new flooring and baseboards. Bathrooms have new Quartz countertops, tiled shower surrounds, cabinets, sinks, toilets, and fixtures. Cozy fireplace in open living room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs has a loft and master suite. French doors which lead from the loft to a new deck with beautiful views. Spacious walk-in closet. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Interior and exterior just painted. New garage door and motor. Great location close to shopping, dining, and easy freeway access. Renter insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive have any available units?
4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive have?
Some of 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
