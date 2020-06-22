4435 E AMBERWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled home in highly sought after Pecos North gated community just a few doors down from the community park and pool/spa. New Quartz countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All new flooring and baseboards. Bathrooms have new Quartz countertops, tiled shower surrounds, cabinets, sinks, toilets, and fixtures. Cozy fireplace in open living room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs has a loft and master suite. French doors which lead from the loft to a new deck with beautiful views. Spacious walk-in closet. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Interior and exterior just painted. New garage door and motor. Great location close to shopping, dining, and easy freeway access. Renter insurance is required.