Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4434 E CAMELBACK Road
4434 East Camelback Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4434 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished Rental ~ Camelback Village jewel offering over 2400 sq. ft. of impeccable living. This townhome offers 3bedroom, 2.5 bath and a loft within walking distance of so many conveniences.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
4434 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 4434 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4434 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
4434 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer parking.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road does not have a pool.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
