4428 East Pueblo Avenue

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....This recently renovated townhome is truly a must see. With 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and a half bath downstairs. The stairs and upstairs have hardwood floors and the downstairs has tile. There is plenty of storage and a private fenced patio. Sorry no pets! Security deposit is $950 and there is a 4% rental tax added to each month and a one time $150 admin fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
