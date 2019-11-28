4428 East Pueblo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....This recently renovated townhome is truly a must see. With 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and a half bath downstairs. The stairs and upstairs have hardwood floors and the downstairs has tile. There is plenty of storage and a private fenced patio. Sorry no pets! Security deposit is $950 and there is a 4% rental tax added to each month and a one time $150 admin fee.