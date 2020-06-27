4428 E ROBIN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Stunning home with amazing backyard, North/South exposure, and endless upgrades! Home has two kitchens! Wet kitchen has granite counters, maple cabinetry, island, double ovens, gas range with hood, side-by-side fridge, and huge pantry. Dry kitchen has 16in porcelain tile, granite counters, third oven, and large island with gas range plumbing. Exterior features include covered patio, kool deck space, garden beds, fruit trees, pergola with stamped concrete, built-in BBQ area, and pool with grotto, sand filter, and in-floor cleaning system. Rarely high internet speed with Fiber Cable from Cox for 1gig upload and download speed. Home is extremely energy efficient with owned solar panels! Family room equipped with gas fireplace, built-in speakers, and bonus sitting area. Master suite has... sitting area, walk-in closet, private balcony with mountain views, and full bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and walk-in shower. Three car garage has Kinetico water system, and new 75 gal water heater with recreational pump.