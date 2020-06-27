All apartments in Phoenix
4428 E ROBIN Lane
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

4428 E ROBIN Lane

4428 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4428 East Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Stunning home with amazing backyard, North/South exposure, and endless upgrades! Home has two kitchens! Wet kitchen has granite counters, maple cabinetry, island, double ovens, gas range with hood, side-by-side fridge, and huge pantry. Dry kitchen has 16in porcelain tile, granite counters, third oven, and large island with gas range plumbing. Exterior features include covered patio, kool deck space, garden beds, fruit trees, pergola with stamped concrete, built-in BBQ area, and pool with grotto, sand filter, and in-floor cleaning system. Rarely high internet speed with Fiber Cable from Cox for 1gig upload and download speed. Home is extremely energy efficient with owned solar panels! Family room equipped with gas fireplace, built-in speakers, and bonus sitting area. Master suite has... sitting area, walk-in closet, private balcony with mountain views, and full bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and walk-in shower. Three car garage has Kinetico water system, and new 75 gal water heater with recreational pump.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 E ROBIN Lane have any available units?
4428 E ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 E ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 4428 E ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 E ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4428 E ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 E ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4428 E ROBIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4428 E ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4428 E ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 4428 E ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 E ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 E ROBIN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4428 E ROBIN Lane has a pool.
Does 4428 E ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 4428 E ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 E ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 E ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.
