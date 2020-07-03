All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4426 E Cedarwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4426 E Cedarwood Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

4426 E Cedarwood Lane

4426 East Cedarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4426 East Cedarwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION!! **INCREDIBLE OVERSIZE PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC LOT SIDES TO LARGE GRASS AREA W/ NO NEIGHBOR ON ONE SIDE**WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, RESTAURANTS, bus-stop, entertainment & 3 MALLS within 6 miles**Close to hiking/parks/highways-I10/202/US60/101**GREAT KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT and FAMOUS DESERT VISTA High school**Home features travertine floors, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint & upgraded fixtures. Immaculate kitchen with high-end counters & ss appliances overlooks family room. Master suite has spacious bathroom, walk-in closet & exit to private balcony. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BONUS ROOM which could be used as a library or office**Relaxing huge backyard w/ green area**Security system PRE-WIRED*RO System**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 E Cedarwood Lane have any available units?
4426 E Cedarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 E Cedarwood Lane have?
Some of 4426 E Cedarwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 E Cedarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4426 E Cedarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 E Cedarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4426 E Cedarwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4426 E Cedarwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4426 E Cedarwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4426 E Cedarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 E Cedarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 E Cedarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4426 E Cedarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4426 E Cedarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4426 E Cedarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 E Cedarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4426 E Cedarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College