4426 E Cedarwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION!! **INCREDIBLE OVERSIZE PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC LOT SIDES TO LARGE GRASS AREA W/ NO NEIGHBOR ON ONE SIDE**WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, RESTAURANTS, bus-stop, entertainment & 3 MALLS within 6 miles**Close to hiking/parks/highways-I10/202/US60/101**GREAT KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT and FAMOUS DESERT VISTA High school**Home features travertine floors, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint & upgraded fixtures. Immaculate kitchen with high-end counters & ss appliances overlooks family room. Master suite has spacious bathroom, walk-in closet & exit to private balcony. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BONUS ROOM which could be used as a library or office**Relaxing huge backyard w/ green area**Security system PRE-WIRED*RO System**