4425 N. 5th Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill some paid utils range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This is a fantastic opportunity to live in uptown just a few blocks from Central Ave, restaurants & nightlife at a reasonable price! Your own private studio is upstairs above a fenced yard with turf grass, pavers & a covered gazebo which is the perfect spot for putting a BBQ and patio furniture! Inside you'll find custom paint, blinds, laminate flooring, a barn style door to closet and kitchen with subway tile backslash, stove and refrigerator. Tile shower with natural rain style shower head. Ready for you to move in immediately!! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Garage below unit is not included. This is a studio home, there is not a private bedroom. One pet under 30 lbs will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities other than water/sewer/trash. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.