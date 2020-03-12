All apartments in Phoenix
4425 N. 5th Ave.

4425 N 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4425 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a fantastic opportunity to live in uptown just a few blocks from Central Ave, restaurants & nightlife at a reasonable price! Your own private studio is upstairs above a fenced yard with turf grass, pavers & a covered gazebo which is the perfect spot for putting a BBQ and patio furniture! Inside you'll find custom paint, blinds, laminate flooring, a barn style door to closet and kitchen with subway tile backslash, stove and refrigerator. Tile shower with natural rain style shower head. Ready for you to move in immediately!! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Garage below unit is not included. This is a studio home, there is not a private bedroom. One pet under 30 lbs will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities other than water/sewer/trash. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 N. 5th Ave. have any available units?
4425 N. 5th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 N. 5th Ave. have?
Some of 4425 N. 5th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 N. 5th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4425 N. 5th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 N. 5th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 N. 5th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4425 N. 5th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4425 N. 5th Ave. offers parking.
Does 4425 N. 5th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 N. 5th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 N. 5th Ave. have a pool?
No, 4425 N. 5th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4425 N. 5th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4425 N. 5th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 N. 5th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 N. 5th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
