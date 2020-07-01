4425 E Hiddenview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking pool hot tub tennis court

Charming 3 bedroom home with tile flooring through out except carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in the living room gives a spacious feeling. Kitchen and breakfast nook look out on the easy care back yard with lemon and grapefruit trees. A gate leads to the common area green belt, great for a game of Bocce ball or Croquet. Master Bdrm with vaulted ceiling, plant shelf for decorating and sliding door to the patio,.The ensuite bath has a double vanity, remodeled, tiled walk-in shower and private commode. The HOA maintains the front yard and the community offers a pool spa and tennis court. NO PETS. & NO SMOKERS.