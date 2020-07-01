All apartments in Phoenix
4425 E Hiddenview Drive

4425 East Hidden View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4425 East Hidden View Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Charming 3 bedroom home with tile flooring through out except carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in the living room gives a spacious feeling. Kitchen and breakfast nook look out on the easy care back yard with lemon and grapefruit trees. A gate leads to the common area green belt, great for a game of Bocce ball or Croquet. Master Bdrm with vaulted ceiling, plant shelf for decorating and sliding door to the patio,.The ensuite bath has a double vanity, remodeled, tiled walk-in shower and private commode. The HOA maintains the front yard and the community offers a pool spa and tennis court. NO PETS. & NO SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 E Hiddenview Drive have any available units?
4425 E Hiddenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 E Hiddenview Drive have?
Some of 4425 E Hiddenview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 E Hiddenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4425 E Hiddenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 E Hiddenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4425 E Hiddenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4425 E Hiddenview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4425 E Hiddenview Drive offers parking.
Does 4425 E Hiddenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 E Hiddenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 E Hiddenview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4425 E Hiddenview Drive has a pool.
Does 4425 E Hiddenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4425 E Hiddenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 E Hiddenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 E Hiddenview Drive has units with dishwashers.

