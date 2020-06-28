All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 28 2019

4423 E. Amberwood Drive

4423 East Amberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4423 East Amberwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the sought after gated community of Pecos North. Home features a great room floor plan with cozy fireplace, dining area, nice kitchen with all appliances and pantry. The master bedroom is located downstairs and features full bath with separate tub/shower & double sinks. Two bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. The front yard is low maintenance desert landscaping and is maintained by the HOA. Great location and conveniently located near schools, shopping, the I-10 and new 202 freeways. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 E. Amberwood Drive have any available units?
4423 E. Amberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4423 E. Amberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4423 E. Amberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 E. Amberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 E. Amberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4423 E. Amberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4423 E. Amberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4423 E. Amberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 E. Amberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 E. Amberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4423 E. Amberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4423 E. Amberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4423 E. Amberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 E. Amberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 E. Amberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 E. Amberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4423 E. Amberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
