4423 E. Amberwood Drive

This lovely two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the sought after gated community of Pecos North. Home features a great room floor plan with cozy fireplace, dining area, nice kitchen with all appliances and pantry. The master bedroom is located downstairs and features full bath with separate tub/shower & double sinks. Two bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. The front yard is low maintenance desert landscaping and is maintained by the HOA. Great location and conveniently located near schools, shopping, the I-10 and new 202 freeways. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!