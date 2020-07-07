4415 E Campbell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0e0c87099 ---- Arcadia GEM!! This beautiful remodeled Arcadia home is pure perfection! This 22 home just has that perfect setting; quiet, peaceful and just right! The kitchen is equipped with the Slate stainless steel finish appliances, including French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, oven range and built-in microwave, granite countertops. Home features resurface concrete flooring for easy maintenance! The master bedroom features two closets, including a large oversized walk-in. There is a large laundry room with built-in cabinets as well as a large bathroom with a beautiful walk-in shower! The family room has a great built-in and also provides access to the private back yard covered patio with ceiling fan. Living in Arcadia was never so easy! Don\'t let this one slip away! Perfect location, close to everything! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Arcadia - 44th/Campbell FLOORING: Finished Concrete Flooring GARAGE/PARKING: Carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer / Dryer; Refrigerator; Oven Range; Dishwasher; Microwave PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1953 YARD: Grass Back and Front - Sprinklers Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: n/a HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseas.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



1 Years Ceiling Fan Disposal Dryer