4415-4420 N 8th Ave - 4415-05

Amenities
Melrose has the easy access to great dining, shopping and entertainment that you deserve. Community that combines retro charm with convenient location close to downtown. Near proximity of lightrail, Gyms, and parks.
This apartment has stainless steel appliances
Hardwood flooring
Cabinets and counter tops good condition
Spacious
Modern finishes
Shower tile surround
BBQ Grill area
Covered hang out spot
Carport parking
Water sewer and trash is included
Electric and Gas not included
Beautiful upgraded unit in a smaller building in the Melrose District. Hard floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint, backsplash, covered parking, courtyard, quiet street. This unit is perfectly located in the heart of central PHX.