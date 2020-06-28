All apartments in Phoenix
4415-4420 N 8th Ave - 4415-05
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

4415-4420 N 8th Ave - 4415-05

4415 N 8th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4415 N 8th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Melrose has the easy access to great dining, shopping and entertainment that you deserve. Community that combines retro charm with convenient location close to downtown. Near proximity of lightrail, Gyms, and parks.
This apartment has stainless steel appliances
Hardwood flooring
Cabinets and counter tops good condition
Spacious
Modern finishes
Shower tile surround
BBQ Grill area
Covered hang out spot
Carport parking

Water sewer and trash is included
Electric and Gas not included

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
Beautiful upgraded unit in a smaller building in the Melrose District. Hard floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint, backsplash, covered parking, courtyard, quiet street. This unit is perfectly located in the heart of central PHX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

