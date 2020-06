Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Terrific Rental in the highly sought after Foothills Paseo, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath highly upgraded with laminate wood flooring in family room and kitchen, carpet in all the bedrooms and title in the bathrooms. Desert Front landscaping , grass and desert in backyard, community pool down the street. Plenty of shopping and entertainment. Close to Pecos Park. This home will rent fast!!