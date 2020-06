Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent located in the Central Corridor Melrose District. Close to light rail, bus transportation & shopping. Whole house tile, tile counters, inside laundry, all appliances included. Home sits on a beautfiul cul-de-sac lot filled with both mature shade trees and citrus trees, extended driveway with large carport. Come see this home before it is gone.