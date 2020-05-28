4408 E KIOWA Street

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home with 2 car garage. Sparkling pebble sheen pool with rock water feature in separate fenced area. Tumbled paver patio with built-in BBQ and lawn area in back. Newer carpet and paint in neutral colors. Rustic Terracotta Saltillo tile flooring in family room, kitchen, entry foyer, master suite, second bath and laundry. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans in living/dining, family/kitchen, and master bedroom. Master bedroom french doors to pool area. Master bath has separate shower and large tub, double vanity, walk-in closet, and separate toilet room. Second and third bedrooms are generously sized. Garage has built-in work bench and storage cabinets. WEEKLY POOL SERVICE PROVIDED. NO SMOKERS AND NO CATS. MUST SEE. NO SHOWINGS BEFORE TUESDAY 6/9.