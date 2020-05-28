All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

4408 E KIOWA Street

4408 East Kiowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4408 East Kiowa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home with 2 car garage. Sparkling pebble sheen pool with rock water feature in separate fenced area. Tumbled paver patio with built-in BBQ and lawn area in back. Newer carpet and paint in neutral colors. Rustic Terracotta Saltillo tile flooring in family room, kitchen, entry foyer, master suite, second bath and laundry. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans in living/dining, family/kitchen, and master bedroom. Master bedroom french doors to pool area. Master bath has separate shower and large tub, double vanity, walk-in closet, and separate toilet room. Second and third bedrooms are generously sized. Garage has built-in work bench and storage cabinets. WEEKLY POOL SERVICE PROVIDED. NO SMOKERS AND NO CATS. MUST SEE. NO SHOWINGS BEFORE TUESDAY 6/9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 E KIOWA Street have any available units?
4408 E KIOWA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 E KIOWA Street have?
Some of 4408 E KIOWA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 E KIOWA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4408 E KIOWA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 E KIOWA Street pet-friendly?
No, 4408 E KIOWA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4408 E KIOWA Street offer parking?
Yes, 4408 E KIOWA Street offers parking.
Does 4408 E KIOWA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 E KIOWA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 E KIOWA Street have a pool?
Yes, 4408 E KIOWA Street has a pool.
Does 4408 E KIOWA Street have accessible units?
No, 4408 E KIOWA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 E KIOWA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 E KIOWA Street has units with dishwashers.

