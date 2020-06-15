All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4406 North Dromedary Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2418 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - April $6,000) (May, Oct - Dec $5,250) (June - Sept $4,500) This beautiful fully furnished re-done home is 2,418 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in Arcadia Proper. The home offers tile flooring, granite kitchen countertops, a open kitchen/family room with a fireplace. The home sits on a oversized private lot with a charming mature landscaped backyard, a sparkling diving pool with awesome Camelback Mountain views. This property is close to Downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, near the best shopping and Restaurants Phoenix has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 N DROMEDARY Road have any available units?
4406 N DROMEDARY Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 N DROMEDARY Road have?
Some of 4406 N DROMEDARY Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 N DROMEDARY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4406 N DROMEDARY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 N DROMEDARY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4406 N DROMEDARY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4406 N DROMEDARY Road offer parking?
No, 4406 N DROMEDARY Road does not offer parking.
Does 4406 N DROMEDARY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 N DROMEDARY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 N DROMEDARY Road have a pool?
Yes, 4406 N DROMEDARY Road has a pool.
Does 4406 N DROMEDARY Road have accessible units?
No, 4406 N DROMEDARY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 N DROMEDARY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 N DROMEDARY Road has units with dishwashers.
