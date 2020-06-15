4406 N DROMEDARY Road

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - April $6,000) (May, Oct - Dec $5,250) (June - Sept $4,500) This beautiful fully furnished re-done home is 2,418 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in Arcadia Proper. The home offers tile flooring, granite kitchen countertops, a open kitchen/family room with a fireplace. The home sits on a oversized private lot with a charming mature landscaped backyard, a sparkling diving pool with awesome Camelback Mountain views. This property is close to Downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, near the best shopping and Restaurants Phoenix has to offer.