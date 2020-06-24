All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4403 E ANDREA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4403 E ANDREA Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

4403 E ANDREA Drive

4403 East Andrea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4403 East Andrea Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Turn Key home with all the bells and whistles. Prime cul-de-sac location surrounded by natural open space. Southern exposure backyard with a sparkling pool & spa, firepit, built-in BBQ, plenty of patio space, citrus trees and a lush green lawn. Warm rich kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops central island, breakfast area & a gas range all opening to a spacious family room! Bonus room would be a great 4th bedroom or home office. All main rooms overlook the sparkling caribbean blue pool/spa & fire pit. Neutral tones throughout. This home is MOVE IN READY!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 E ANDREA Drive have any available units?
4403 E ANDREA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4403 E ANDREA Drive have?
Some of 4403 E ANDREA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 E ANDREA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4403 E ANDREA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 E ANDREA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4403 E ANDREA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4403 E ANDREA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4403 E ANDREA Drive offers parking.
Does 4403 E ANDREA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 E ANDREA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 E ANDREA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4403 E ANDREA Drive has a pool.
Does 4403 E ANDREA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4403 E ANDREA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 E ANDREA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 E ANDREA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College