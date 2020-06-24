4403 E ANDREA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Turn Key home with all the bells and whistles. Prime cul-de-sac location surrounded by natural open space. Southern exposure backyard with a sparkling pool & spa, firepit, built-in BBQ, plenty of patio space, citrus trees and a lush green lawn. Warm rich kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops central island, breakfast area & a gas range all opening to a spacious family room! Bonus room would be a great 4th bedroom or home office. All main rooms overlook the sparkling caribbean blue pool/spa & fire pit. Neutral tones throughout. This home is MOVE IN READY!!!!