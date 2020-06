Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4402 E Saint Anne

Phoenix, AZ 85042



Come and take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath all tile home! New ceiling fans throughout with new blinds and fresh paint! Black appliances in kitchen with built in microwave. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Nice sized back yard. Two car garage.



$50 application fee/adult

2.3% city rental tax

Pet fees and restrictions apply



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest