Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Heirloom's Indigo Oasis. Fully Furnished! This space is truly a dream come true; with upscale amenities, and a stunning pool in the backyard, this home is your ultimate travel destination. Filled with sunlight and professionally-selected decor, this airy and classy home can sleep up to 20 guests and is custom-designed for large groups to experience extravagant living in Greater Scottsdale.