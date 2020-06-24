All apartments in Phoenix
44 W FOOTHILL Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

44 W FOOTHILL Drive

44 East Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

44 East Foothill Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunnyslope

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
key fob access
Move In Ready! Very private and secluded gated community at the top of Central ave. Hillside lot with amazing mountain and city views. Tranquil and private back patio backs to the mountain. Private community access to mountain trails! Large master suite view city views. A very quiet place to call home. Many upgrades, security system, gas range, split 3rd bedroom and 2 balconies. Built in cabinets in oversized garage with keyless entry. Community pool with city views. Fully furnished with everything you will need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 W FOOTHILL Drive have any available units?
44 W FOOTHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 W FOOTHILL Drive have?
Some of 44 W FOOTHILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 W FOOTHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44 W FOOTHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 W FOOTHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 44 W FOOTHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 44 W FOOTHILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 44 W FOOTHILL Drive offers parking.
Does 44 W FOOTHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 W FOOTHILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 W FOOTHILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 44 W FOOTHILL Drive has a pool.
Does 44 W FOOTHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 44 W FOOTHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44 W FOOTHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 W FOOTHILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
