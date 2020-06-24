44 W FOOTHILL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage key fob access

Move In Ready! Very private and secluded gated community at the top of Central ave. Hillside lot with amazing mountain and city views. Tranquil and private back patio backs to the mountain. Private community access to mountain trails! Large master suite view city views. A very quiet place to call home. Many upgrades, security system, gas range, split 3rd bedroom and 2 balconies. Built in cabinets in oversized garage with keyless entry. Community pool with city views. Fully furnished with everything you will need.