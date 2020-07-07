4388 E Rosemonte Drive

Amenities
This charming home offers spacious and efficient living. Well cared for with class and elegance, you're sure to fall in love with this home at first glance. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a comfortably shaded side patio, granite countertops, maple cabinets, fabulous tile and wood flooring. This home also has 2-car rear-entrance garage inside a secured gated community with community pool and play area. Fast and Easy commuite to Phoenix (I-51) & Scottsdale (I-101). Great schools, great location. All appliances are included.