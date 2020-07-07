All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4388 E Rosemonte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4388 E Rosemonte Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM

4388 E Rosemonte Drive

4388 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4388 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This charming home offers spacious and efficient living. Well cared for with class and elegance, you're sure to fall in love with this home at first glance. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a comfortably shaded side patio, granite countertops, maple cabinets, fabulous tile and wood flooring. This home also has 2-car rear-entrance garage inside a secured gated community with community pool and play area. Fast and Easy commuite to Phoenix (I-51) & Scottsdale (I-101). Great schools, great location. All appliances are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4388 E Rosemonte Drive have any available units?
4388 E Rosemonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4388 E Rosemonte Drive have?
Some of 4388 E Rosemonte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4388 E Rosemonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4388 E Rosemonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4388 E Rosemonte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4388 E Rosemonte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4388 E Rosemonte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4388 E Rosemonte Drive offers parking.
Does 4388 E Rosemonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4388 E Rosemonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4388 E Rosemonte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4388 E Rosemonte Drive has a pool.
Does 4388 E Rosemonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 4388 E Rosemonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4388 E Rosemonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4388 E Rosemonte Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College