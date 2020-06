Amenities

Great North Phoenix Location! Near PV Mall, Desert Ridge and quick access to SR 51 in the much desired Paradise Valley School District. Large open floor plan with large tile throughout all living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. 3 large bedrooms, with Master suite split from the other 2 bedrooms. Spacious corner lot with large back yard with grass and mature landscaping. This is a great home!