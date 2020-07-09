All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
4358 E. Sandia St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4358 E. Sandia St.
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:05 PM

4358 E. Sandia St.

4358 East Sandia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Ahwatukee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4358 East Sandia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool & Spa, Split Master, Open and Spacious, Covered Patio, Desert Landscaping Front and Back, Ahwatukee Golf Course Community.

Major Crossroads: 44th St & Elliott/Warner Loop

Near: Ahwatukee Country Club, Mountain Vista Park, South Mountain Park, Chandler Regional Hospital, Tempe Union High School, Kyrene De Las Lomas Elementary School

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4358 E. Sandia St. have any available units?
4358 E. Sandia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4358 E. Sandia St. have?
Some of 4358 E. Sandia St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4358 E. Sandia St. currently offering any rent specials?
4358 E. Sandia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 E. Sandia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4358 E. Sandia St. is pet friendly.
Does 4358 E. Sandia St. offer parking?
Yes, 4358 E. Sandia St. offers parking.
Does 4358 E. Sandia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4358 E. Sandia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 E. Sandia St. have a pool?
Yes, 4358 E. Sandia St. has a pool.
Does 4358 E. Sandia St. have accessible units?
No, 4358 E. Sandia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 E. Sandia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4358 E. Sandia St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College