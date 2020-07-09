4358 E. Sandia St..

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub

2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool & Spa, Split Master, Open and Spacious, Covered Patio, Desert Landscaping Front and Back, Ahwatukee Golf Course Community.



Major Crossroads: 44th St & Elliott/Warner Loop



Near: Ahwatukee Country Club, Mountain Vista Park, South Mountain Park, Chandler Regional Hospital, Tempe Union High School, Kyrene De Las Lomas Elementary School



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



