Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool pet friendly

4353 E. Yowy St. Available 06/07/19 AFFORDABLE ADULT LIVING COMING SOON! - NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN AHWATUKEE COMING AVAILABLE IN MAY. ADULT LIVING (55 AND OLDER) WITH ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL AND RECREATION CENTER, GOLFING, CORNER LOT HOME ON CUL DE SAC. TILE AND CARPET, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, MASTER W/SLIDER TO BACK PATIO, NEWLY ENCLOSED BACKYARD. CALL OFFICE FOR MORE INFO AND TENANT WILL SHOW.



FEES:

Lease Preparation - $195

Monthly Administrative - 1%

Sales Tax - 2.3%

Pet Approval - $150

REFUNDABLE DEPOSITS:

Cleaning - $200

Pet - $200



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4838029)