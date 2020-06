Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Endless views in this 3 bed plus bonus room single level in Anthem West. Enjoy the views and privacy with no neighbors behind out the back as you lounge by the pool. Neutral colors throughout the home and everything is like new! Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tumbled stone patio, pebble tec pool. All of this plus the fantastic amenities of Anthem.