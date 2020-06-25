4348 E Alta Vista Rd

4348 East Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Woodbriar
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home has travertine tile throughout! New kitchen cabinets and tile countertops. Big back yard! Inside laundry room. Home has been freshly painted and is move-in ready!
$50 application fee/adult. 2.3% city rental tax. Pet fees and restrictions apply.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
