Phoenix, AZ
4348 E Alta Vista Rd
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

4348 E Alta Vista Rd

4348 East Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4348 East Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Woodbriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home has travertine tile throughout! New kitchen cabinets and tile countertops. Big back yard! Inside laundry room. Home has been freshly painted and is move-in ready!

$50 application fee/adult. 2.3% city rental tax. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 E Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
4348 E Alta Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 E Alta Vista Rd have?
Some of 4348 E Alta Vista Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 E Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4348 E Alta Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 E Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4348 E Alta Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4348 E Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4348 E Alta Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 4348 E Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 E Alta Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 E Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 4348 E Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4348 E Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 4348 E Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 E Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4348 E Alta Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
