4348 E Alta Vista Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home has travertine tile throughout! New kitchen cabinets and tile countertops. Big back yard! Inside laundry room. Home has been freshly painted and is move-in ready!



$50 application fee/adult. 2.3% city rental tax. Pet fees and restrictions apply.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest