4343 E Stanford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Perfectly situated in the Arcadia, Paradise Valley, & Biltmore area. This home offers the perfect balance of life, your weekends are relaxing, as the landscaping & pool maintenance are included . So you can spend your time enjoying the amazing backyard pool & yard with stunning Camelback Mtn views. Comfortable patio spaces, children's play areas, rv parking, storage shed. This 2600sf, upgraded kitchen, SS appliances, home w/3bedrooms, open great-room kitchen area, separate fireplace room perfect living space for movie night. So many options for hiking, enjoying the many nearby restaurants, close proximity to several gyms, Sky Harbor airport is approx 15mins away, nearby freeways allow quick access to downtown art, museums, live music, the list is endless.Top rated Arcadia school district.