Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

4343 E Stanford Drive

4343 East Stanford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4343 East Stanford Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfectly situated in the Arcadia, Paradise Valley, & Biltmore area. This home offers the perfect balance of life, your weekends are relaxing, as the landscaping & pool maintenance are included . So you can spend your time enjoying the amazing backyard pool & yard with stunning Camelback Mtn views. Comfortable patio spaces, children's play areas, rv parking, storage shed. This 2600sf, upgraded kitchen, SS appliances, home w/3bedrooms, open great-room kitchen area, separate fireplace room perfect living space for movie night. So many options for hiking, enjoying the many nearby restaurants, close proximity to several gyms, Sky Harbor airport is approx 15mins away, nearby freeways allow quick access to downtown art, museums, live music, the list is endless.Top rated Arcadia school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 E Stanford Drive have any available units?
4343 E Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 E Stanford Drive have?
Some of 4343 E Stanford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 E Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4343 E Stanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 E Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4343 E Stanford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4343 E Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4343 E Stanford Drive offers parking.
Does 4343 E Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 E Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 E Stanford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4343 E Stanford Drive has a pool.
Does 4343 E Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4343 E Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 E Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 E Stanford Drive has units with dishwashers.
