4331 E SIESTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Opportunity to live in a well maintained home in desired North Phoenix quiet neighborhood - convenient to dining, shopping, recreation, healthcare & commuting - Easy access to Loop 101 and SR 51. Luxurious & tasteful granite kitchen countertops! Neutral colors throughout make this livable home move-in ready. Vaulted ceilings give the home an open feel, yet efficiently sized. Popular floor plan that features a private Kitchen, formal Dining Room, a Great Room with a fireplace, & Split Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet too! Mature landscaping with a large patio area.