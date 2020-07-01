All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4331 E SIESTA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4331 E SIESTA Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

4331 E SIESTA Lane

4331 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4331 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity to live in a well maintained home in desired North Phoenix quiet neighborhood - convenient to dining, shopping, recreation, healthcare & commuting - Easy access to Loop 101 and SR 51. Luxurious & tasteful granite kitchen countertops! Neutral colors throughout make this livable home move-in ready. Vaulted ceilings give the home an open feel, yet efficiently sized. Popular floor plan that features a private Kitchen, formal Dining Room, a Great Room with a fireplace, & Split Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet too! Mature landscaping with a large patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
4331 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 4331 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4331 E SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4331 E SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4331 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4331 E SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 4331 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 E SIESTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
No, 4331 E SIESTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4331 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4331 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College