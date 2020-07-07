4330 N 28th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Premier Location & Stunning Touches! This Spacious 2 Bedrm 2 Bath Home Features Uncommon Upgrades & Tasteful Choices Throughout! Bright Kitchen w/ S/Steel Appliances Joins Long Dining Rm w/ Wine Frig, Accent Wall, Plantation Shutters on Arcadia Doors to Gated Front Alcove. Vaulted Ceiling in Living Rm w/ Starburst Light Enhances Handsome Fireplace. Spacious Master Has Painted Clouds Mural to Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-In Closet w/ Built in Jewelry Shelves, High-End Fan & Lights. Guest Bath Walled w/ Subway Tiles Has Upgraded Vanity & Tub. 2nd Bedrm Has Plant Wall, Shelves, Curtained Closet & Shuttered Window. Private Back Yard Has Covered Patio, Cobblestone, Roll Down Shade, Flowering Bushes, Stg Rm. Enjoy Los Olivos Tennis Court, 2 Pools, Lush Lawns. Unfurnished, All Appliances Included!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (no cats; 1 or 2 dogs on approval), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



