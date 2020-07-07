All apartments in Phoenix
4330 N 28th Way

4330 North 28th Way · No Longer Available
Location

4330 North 28th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69b2300043 ----
Premier Location & Stunning Touches! This Spacious 2 Bedrm 2 Bath Home Features Uncommon Upgrades & Tasteful Choices Throughout! Bright Kitchen w/ S/Steel Appliances Joins Long Dining Rm w/ Wine Frig, Accent Wall, Plantation Shutters on Arcadia Doors to Gated Front Alcove. Vaulted Ceiling in Living Rm w/ Starburst Light Enhances Handsome Fireplace. Spacious Master Has Painted Clouds Mural to Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-In Closet w/ Built in Jewelry Shelves, High-End Fan & Lights. Guest Bath Walled w/ Subway Tiles Has Upgraded Vanity & Tub. 2nd Bedrm Has Plant Wall, Shelves, Curtained Closet & Shuttered Window. Private Back Yard Has Covered Patio, Cobblestone, Roll Down Shade, Flowering Bushes, Stg Rm. Enjoy Los Olivos Tennis Court, 2 Pools, Lush Lawns. Unfurnished, All Appliances Included!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (no cats; 1 or 2 dogs on approval), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Pool
Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 N 28th Way have any available units?
4330 N 28th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 N 28th Way have?
Some of 4330 N 28th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 N 28th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4330 N 28th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 N 28th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 N 28th Way is pet friendly.
Does 4330 N 28th Way offer parking?
No, 4330 N 28th Way does not offer parking.
Does 4330 N 28th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 N 28th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 N 28th Way have a pool?
Yes, 4330 N 28th Way has a pool.
Does 4330 N 28th Way have accessible units?
No, 4330 N 28th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 N 28th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 N 28th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

