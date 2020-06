Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Well cared for home in Ahwatukee! - Fantastic location in Ahwatukee. Property on a cul-de-sac lot and features beautiful landscaping in both the front & back yard. Home is well cared for 3/2.5 floorplan with plenty of space. Kitchen updated in last 90 days! Close proximity to dining, shopping & entertainment with easy access to the I-10 and Loop 202 freeways. Welcome home!



(RLNE4627823)