4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Indian School and 36th Street

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 1,053

Pet & Smoking Policy: Smaller pets considered, No smoking

-----------------------



Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom condo located in the popular Arcadia district. This two story unit features a fully renovated, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Open living room has vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, and a fireplace. Unit has a two-car attached carport, large patio, and is situated next to the community pool. This complex is conveniently located within walking distance of many high-end restaurants and shops.



No Applications Fees!!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.