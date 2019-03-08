4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6

Amenities
Major Cross Streets are Indian School and 36th Street
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 1,053
Pet & Smoking Policy: Smaller pets considered, No smoking
-----------------------
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom condo located in the popular Arcadia district. This two story unit features a fully renovated, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Open living room has vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, and a fireplace. Unit has a two-car attached carport, large patio, and is situated next to the community pool. This complex is conveniently located within walking distance of many high-end restaurants and shops.
No Applications Fees!!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.
Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.
If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.