All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6

4328 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4328 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Indian School and 36th Street
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 1,053
Pet & Smoking Policy: Smaller pets considered, No smoking
-----------------------

Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom condo located in the popular Arcadia district. This two story unit features a fully renovated, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Open living room has vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, and a fireplace. Unit has a two-car attached carport, large patio, and is situated next to the community pool. This complex is conveniently located within walking distance of many high-end restaurants and shops.

No Applications Fees!!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 have any available units?
4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 have?
Some of 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 N. 36th Street, Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College