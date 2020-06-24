All apartments in Phoenix
4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road

4328 East Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4328 East Cheery Lynn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Arcadia location close to restaurants, business, and your ideal city life! Custom Cantera stone upgrades throughout. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS. Spare bedroom plus bonus room for office/hobby. Entire house has been freshly painted, new natural stone floors with 24x24 tiles. Gourmet kitchen featuring beautiful cherry wood and stainless steel. Fenced and fully landscaped back yard with grass, paving stones, and built-in BBQ under covered patio. Great place for entertaining! Truly unique and beautiful home. Pets OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road have any available units?
4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road have?
Some of 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road is pet friendly.
Does 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road offer parking?
No, 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not offer parking.
Does 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road have a pool?
No, 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have a pool.
Does 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road have accessible units?
No, 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 E CHEERY LYNN Road has units with dishwashers.
