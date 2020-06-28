All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4326 North 50th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4326 North 50th Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 12:07 AM

4326 North 50th Drive

4326 North 50th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4326 North 50th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home at 51st Ave and Indian School in the heart of Maryvale. This house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, and living room. NO HOA! $45 per month pet rent for one small dog under 25 pounds. No Section 8.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $999 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 North 50th Drive have any available units?
4326 North 50th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4326 North 50th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4326 North 50th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 North 50th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 North 50th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4326 North 50th Drive offer parking?
No, 4326 North 50th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4326 North 50th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 North 50th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 North 50th Drive have a pool?
No, 4326 North 50th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4326 North 50th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4326 North 50th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 North 50th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 North 50th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4326 North 50th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4326 North 50th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College