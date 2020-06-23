All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4319 N 15TH Avenue

4319 N 15th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4319 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN READY!! Welcome home to this Mid-century modern remodel in the Melrose Historic District. Inside this open concept home you will find new gray floors, large bedrooms, a stunning new kitchen, and completely remodeled bathrooms. The kitchen features new white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and an island bar. Both bathrooms feature new vanities and the master bath boasts floor to ceiling tile work. The master bedroom has a large sitting area and view of the beautiful backyard landscape. Whether you're looking for privacy or to entertain you will love the backyard. This home is in a wonderful part of Mid-Town Phoenix, come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 N 15TH Avenue have any available units?
4319 N 15TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 N 15TH Avenue have?
Some of 4319 N 15TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 N 15TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4319 N 15TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 N 15TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4319 N 15TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4319 N 15TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4319 N 15TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4319 N 15TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 N 15TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 N 15TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4319 N 15TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4319 N 15TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4319 N 15TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 N 15TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 N 15TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
