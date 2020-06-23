4319 N 15TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

MOVE-IN READY!! Welcome home to this Mid-century modern remodel in the Melrose Historic District. Inside this open concept home you will find new gray floors, large bedrooms, a stunning new kitchen, and completely remodeled bathrooms. The kitchen features new white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and an island bar. Both bathrooms feature new vanities and the master bath boasts floor to ceiling tile work. The master bedroom has a large sitting area and view of the beautiful backyard landscape. Whether you're looking for privacy or to entertain you will love the backyard. This home is in a wonderful part of Mid-Town Phoenix, come see it today!