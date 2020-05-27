4319 E LUPINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Spectacularly remodeled luxury home in Village Fairways. Sought after Scottsdale school district with award winning Cochise/Cocopah/Chaparral school track. Community is on the South side of Stone Creek golf course and features lighted tennis courts, miles of bike and hiking trails, and mtn views. Enormous pie-shaped lot offers fenced pool and spa, grassy play area and lanai perfect for entertaining. Recently remodeled with travertine, carpet and wood floors; high end custom cabinets; slab granite counter tops; Ashler Stack fireplace in family room open to kitchen; high end appliances; custom wide wood shutters; master suite split and private; multi-head rain shower; custom closets throughout; and so much more. Landlord provides professional pool and landscaping service for worryfree living