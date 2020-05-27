All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

4319 E LUPINE Avenue

4319 East Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4319 East Lupine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacularly remodeled luxury home in Village Fairways. Sought after Scottsdale school district with award winning Cochise/Cocopah/Chaparral school track. Community is on the South side of Stone Creek golf course and features lighted tennis courts, miles of bike and hiking trails, and mtn views. Enormous pie-shaped lot offers fenced pool and spa, grassy play area and lanai perfect for entertaining. Recently remodeled with travertine, carpet and wood floors; high end custom cabinets; slab granite counter tops; Ashler Stack fireplace in family room open to kitchen; high end appliances; custom wide wood shutters; master suite split and private; multi-head rain shower; custom closets throughout; and so much more. Landlord provides professional pool and landscaping service for worryfree living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 E LUPINE Avenue have any available units?
4319 E LUPINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 E LUPINE Avenue have?
Some of 4319 E LUPINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 E LUPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4319 E LUPINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 E LUPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4319 E LUPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4319 E LUPINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4319 E LUPINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4319 E LUPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 E LUPINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 E LUPINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4319 E LUPINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4319 E LUPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4319 E LUPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 E LUPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 E LUPINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

