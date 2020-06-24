All apartments in Phoenix
4315 E PICCADILLY Road
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:26 PM

4315 E PICCADILLY Road

4315 East Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

4315 East Piccadilly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
Completely remodeled, Mid-Century Modern town-home, located in the heart of Arcadia. Designed by renowned architect, E.T. Wright, the historic Sands Arcadia neighborhood provides a quiet retreat within walking/biking distance of dozens of bars and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 bath gem has polished concrete floors and is energy efficient with new AC, new roof, new low-E dual pane windows and all new LED lighting. Enjoy the sunny south facing, private backyard or the neighborhood pool with views of Camelback Mtn. Lease includes new LG washer/dryer, wireless ADT alarm system/monitoring and monthly yard maintenance. Don't hesitate ... this exquisite remodel in the PERFECT location will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 E PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
4315 E PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 E PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 4315 E PICCADILLY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 E PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4315 E PICCADILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 E PICCADILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4315 E PICCADILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4315 E PICCADILLY Road offer parking?
No, 4315 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer parking.
Does 4315 E PICCADILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 E PICCADILLY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 E PICCADILLY Road have a pool?
Yes, 4315 E PICCADILLY Road has a pool.
Does 4315 E PICCADILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 4315 E PICCADILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 E PICCADILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 E PICCADILLY Road has units with dishwashers.
