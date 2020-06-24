4315 E PICCADILLY Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system pool

Completely remodeled, Mid-Century Modern town-home, located in the heart of Arcadia. Designed by renowned architect, E.T. Wright, the historic Sands Arcadia neighborhood provides a quiet retreat within walking/biking distance of dozens of bars and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 bath gem has polished concrete floors and is energy efficient with new AC, new roof, new low-E dual pane windows and all new LED lighting. Enjoy the sunny south facing, private backyard or the neighborhood pool with views of Camelback Mtn. Lease includes new LG washer/dryer, wireless ADT alarm system/monitoring and monthly yard maintenance. Don't hesitate ... this exquisite remodel in the PERFECT location will go quickly.