Wait till you see this Arcadia area home! Its been highly upgraded and in perfect move in condition! The Arcadia home has upgraded travertine tile, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace in the backyard for those cool winter nights! It has a highly upgraded master bathroom! It is also a short drive from Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square Mall. Its is in the Scottsdale school district. too!!! This home will not last long, get your application in today!!