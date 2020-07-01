All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4302 E Saint Anne Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4302 E Saint Anne Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

4302 E Saint Anne Ave

4302 East Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4302 East Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
University Meadows

Amenities

dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is tile throughout! Kitchen with extra pantry and lots of countertop space. Separate dining room and family room. Covered carport and nice sized backyard. Great location with close access to the I10 and 202 freeways.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5617899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 E Saint Anne Ave have any available units?
4302 E Saint Anne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4302 E Saint Anne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4302 E Saint Anne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 E Saint Anne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 E Saint Anne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4302 E Saint Anne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4302 E Saint Anne Ave offers parking.
Does 4302 E Saint Anne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 E Saint Anne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 E Saint Anne Ave have a pool?
No, 4302 E Saint Anne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4302 E Saint Anne Ave have accessible units?
No, 4302 E Saint Anne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 E Saint Anne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 E Saint Anne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 E Saint Anne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4302 E Saint Anne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College