4302 E Saint Anne Ave

dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is tile throughout! Kitchen with extra pantry and lots of countertop space. Separate dining room and family room. Covered carport and nice sized backyard. Great location with close access to the I10 and 202 freeways.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



