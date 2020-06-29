43018 N 44TH Drive

Amenities

Available April 1st! Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home, perfectly located on a private corner lot within the award winning community of Anthem. Very desirable open floorplan, no wasted space. Lower water rates with City of Phoenix Water! Tile in all the main living areas and neutral carpet in the bedrooms and den. Large Master bedroom retreat with walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate shower, and double sink vanity. Incredible, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and Corian countertops. Features include gas fireplace, recently painted interior and exterior, ceiling fans throughout, low maintenance landscaping with artificial turf. Large, covered front porch and security door to welcome the cool breeze inside.