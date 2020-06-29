All apartments in Phoenix
43018 N 44TH Drive
43018 N 44TH Drive

43018 North 44th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43018 North 44th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85087
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available April 1st! Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home, perfectly located on a private corner lot within the award winning community of Anthem. Very desirable open floorplan, no wasted space. Lower water rates with City of Phoenix Water! Tile in all the main living areas and neutral carpet in the bedrooms and den. Large Master bedroom retreat with walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate shower, and double sink vanity. Incredible, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and Corian countertops. Features include gas fireplace, recently painted interior and exterior, ceiling fans throughout, low maintenance landscaping with artificial turf. Large, covered front porch and security door to welcome the cool breeze inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43018 N 44TH Drive have any available units?
43018 N 44TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 43018 N 44TH Drive have?
Some of 43018 N 44TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43018 N 44TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43018 N 44TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43018 N 44TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43018 N 44TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 43018 N 44TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 43018 N 44TH Drive offers parking.
Does 43018 N 44TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43018 N 44TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43018 N 44TH Drive have a pool?
No, 43018 N 44TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 43018 N 44TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 43018 N 44TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43018 N 44TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43018 N 44TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

