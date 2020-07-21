42812 N 45th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This rental offers Arizona at its best! Curb appeal includes landscape with pretty cacti for that southwest feel and the Plantationshutters give it a touch of luxury too. Upon entering you'll enjoy the formal living area with raised formal dining; only a lovely maple railing gives the warm divide. Marble and porcelain tiles grace the floor for easy care. The double door den can be used as a fifth bedroom with its large walk in closet. Another extra, there is a full bedroom and bath downstairs. Let's check out the Gourmet kitchen and step down family room! Your inner Chef will jump for joy when it sees the beautiful slab granite, which includes a full back plash,stunning staggered cabinetry with a rope edge, decorator knobs, stainless appliances, and an oversized island.