All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 42812 N 45th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
42812 N 45th Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

42812 N 45th Lane

42812 North 45th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

42812 North 45th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85087
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This rental offers Arizona at its best! Curb appeal includes landscape with pretty cacti for that southwest feel and the Plantationshutters give it a touch of luxury too. Upon entering you'll enjoy the formal living area with raised formal dining; only a lovely maple railing gives the warm divide. Marble and porcelain tiles grace the floor for easy care. The double door den can be used as a fifth bedroom with its large walk in closet. Another extra, there is a full bedroom and bath downstairs. Let's check out the Gourmet kitchen and step down family room! Your inner Chef will jump for joy when it sees the beautiful slab granite, which includes a full back plash,stunning staggered cabinetry with a rope edge, decorator knobs, stainless appliances, and an oversized island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42812 N 45th Lane have any available units?
42812 N 45th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 42812 N 45th Lane have?
Some of 42812 N 45th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42812 N 45th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
42812 N 45th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42812 N 45th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 42812 N 45th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 42812 N 45th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 42812 N 45th Lane offers parking.
Does 42812 N 45th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42812 N 45th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42812 N 45th Lane have a pool?
No, 42812 N 45th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 42812 N 45th Lane have accessible units?
No, 42812 N 45th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 42812 N 45th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42812 N 45th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Income Restricted - Paseo Abeytia
1330 East Roeser Road
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College