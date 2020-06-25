All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4251 W Camino Vivaz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4251 W Camino Vivaz
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM

4251 W Camino Vivaz

4251 West Camino Vivaz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4251 West Camino Vivaz, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single level home is immaculate and full of spectacular upgrades including granite counters, warm two-tone paint, tile showers, bronze fixtures and hardware, black/stainless appliances and much more. The home boasts tile floors throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, water softener system, attached two-car garage with lots of storage shelves and ceiling fans throughout. The master suite features a custom tile/glass shower, dual sinks and private access to the backyard. The landscaping is super easy to maintain and boasts tons of beauty with mature privacy trees and plenty of grass in the back, plus a huge covered patio. Come view today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 W Camino Vivaz have any available units?
4251 W Camino Vivaz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 W Camino Vivaz have?
Some of 4251 W Camino Vivaz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 W Camino Vivaz currently offering any rent specials?
4251 W Camino Vivaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 W Camino Vivaz pet-friendly?
Yes, 4251 W Camino Vivaz is pet friendly.
Does 4251 W Camino Vivaz offer parking?
Yes, 4251 W Camino Vivaz offers parking.
Does 4251 W Camino Vivaz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4251 W Camino Vivaz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 W Camino Vivaz have a pool?
No, 4251 W Camino Vivaz does not have a pool.
Does 4251 W Camino Vivaz have accessible units?
No, 4251 W Camino Vivaz does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 W Camino Vivaz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 W Camino Vivaz has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College