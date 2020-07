Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access

Arcadia area short-term furnished apartment! You'll love the remodeled bathrooms and kitchen! Keurig coffee machine, small cart bar and private pool! Please NO CATS. Utilities included in rent amount including internet/cable, No HOA fees, Mattress memory foam on beds, and tankless toilets. Cox cable 3 flat screen TVs in each w/ DVD! Private charging station in carport! This property is close to the Biltmore shops and restaurants!