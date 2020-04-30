All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4242 N 31st Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4242 N 31st Place

4242 North 31st Place · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location

4242 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely duplex in the prime Arcadia neighborhood. Close to the finest restaurants and shopping.Totally renovated! The owner has spared no expense. All appliances are brand new. Kitchen is state of the art with filtered ice and water with an instant boiling faucet. Kitchen also boasts eating bar with pendant lighting and opens up to the living room. Tankless water heater for endless hot showers. Bathroom has hung toilets and a walk in shower. Backyard is completely private with a bbq and pool. Come see this today as it will not last long. No pets over 35 pounds sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 N 31st Place have any available units?
4242 N 31st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 N 31st Place have?
Some of 4242 N 31st Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 N 31st Place currently offering any rent specials?
4242 N 31st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 N 31st Place pet-friendly?
No, 4242 N 31st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4242 N 31st Place offer parking?
No, 4242 N 31st Place does not offer parking.
Does 4242 N 31st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 N 31st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 N 31st Place have a pool?
Yes, 4242 N 31st Place has a pool.
Does 4242 N 31st Place have accessible units?
No, 4242 N 31st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 N 31st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 N 31st Place has units with dishwashers.
