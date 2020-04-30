4242 N 31st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Lovely duplex in the prime Arcadia neighborhood. Close to the finest restaurants and shopping.Totally renovated! The owner has spared no expense. All appliances are brand new. Kitchen is state of the art with filtered ice and water with an instant boiling faucet. Kitchen also boasts eating bar with pendant lighting and opens up to the living room. Tankless water heater for endless hot showers. Bathroom has hung toilets and a walk in shower. Backyard is completely private with a bbq and pool. Come see this today as it will not last long. No pets over 35 pounds sorry.