4241 N 2ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Downtown living at its finest! Short walk to plenty of restaurants, light rail, shopping, Indian Steel-head Park and more! You will fall in love with the modern look of this recently remodeled home in this urban community! Exposed brick walls, concrete flooring through out home, Cesear Stone kitchen counters tops, and pendent lighting are a few of the many great details. Brand new master addition with retractable garage door is such a unique touch and is perfect for those beautiful AZ mornings and evenings and compliment this modern home. Master highlights also include full master bathroom with double sinks, walk in shower and walk in master closet. Big backyard with concrete slab and rear entry RV gate. All appliance included! Property is available for move in today!