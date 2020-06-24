All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4241 N 2ND Drive

4241 North 2nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4241 North 2nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown living at its finest! Short walk to plenty of restaurants, light rail, shopping, Indian Steel-head Park and more! You will fall in love with the modern look of this recently remodeled home in this urban community! Exposed brick walls, concrete flooring through out home, Cesear Stone kitchen counters tops, and pendent lighting are a few of the many great details. Brand new master addition with retractable garage door is such a unique touch and is perfect for those beautiful AZ mornings and evenings and compliment this modern home. Master highlights also include full master bathroom with double sinks, walk in shower and walk in master closet. Big backyard with concrete slab and rear entry RV gate. All appliance included! Property is available for move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 N 2ND Drive have any available units?
4241 N 2ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 N 2ND Drive have?
Some of 4241 N 2ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 N 2ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4241 N 2ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 N 2ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4241 N 2ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4241 N 2ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4241 N 2ND Drive offers parking.
Does 4241 N 2ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 N 2ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 N 2ND Drive have a pool?
No, 4241 N 2ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4241 N 2ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 4241 N 2ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 N 2ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 N 2ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
