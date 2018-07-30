4240 N Longview Avenue

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 1 bed - 1 bath Fully Furnished, completely Remodeled ... Gated Loft Condo, located in Central Phoenix.Contact listing agent: 623-680-0811This developments in the downtown Phx area, include 2 new condos going up on the same street! Close to Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, The Biltmore, Sky Harbor, Arcadia, and the Central Corridor. Located in a gated community with a pool, 1 covered parking, & guest parking. Pretty much completely updated and remodeled, which includes black stainless steel appliances, front load washer/dryer, solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, tile, new carpet throughout, grass backyard with gazebo, two large outdoor sheds, Includes all of the furnishings, appliances and Landlord will include water, sewer & more