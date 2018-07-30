All apartments in Phoenix
4240 N Longview Avenue
4240 N Longview Avenue

4240 North Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4240 North Longview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 1 bed - 1 bath Fully Furnished, completely Remodeled ... Gated Loft Condo, located in Central Phoenix.Contact listing agent: 623-680-0811This developments in the downtown Phx area, include 2 new condos going up on the same street! Close to Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, The Biltmore, Sky Harbor, Arcadia, and the Central Corridor. Located in a gated community with a pool, 1 covered parking, & guest parking. Pretty much completely updated and remodeled, which includes black stainless steel appliances, front load washer/dryer, solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, tile, new carpet throughout, grass backyard with gazebo, two large outdoor sheds, Includes all of the furnishings, appliances and Landlord will include water, sewer & more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 N Longview Avenue have any available units?
4240 N Longview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 N Longview Avenue have?
Some of 4240 N Longview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 N Longview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4240 N Longview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 N Longview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4240 N Longview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4240 N Longview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4240 N Longview Avenue offers parking.
Does 4240 N Longview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 N Longview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 N Longview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4240 N Longview Avenue has a pool.
Does 4240 N Longview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4240 N Longview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 N Longview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 N Longview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
