Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4240 N 63RD AVE Phoenix, AZ 85033,



Subdivision: MARYVALE TERRACE,



3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 BATHS. PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM THAT LOOKS ACROSS THE STREET AT MARYVALE GOLF COURSE. LARGE COVERED PATIO OFF DINING ROOM. BLOCK WALL IN BACK. 2 CAR GARAGE.



Cross Streets: 63RD AVENUE & CAMELBACK Directions: SOUTH ON 63RD TO PROPERTY



Contact Dan at 623-512-2525 OR visit out website time2rent.com



Lessee to verify all information.