All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4240 E CARSON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4240 E CARSON Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4240 E CARSON Road

4240 East Carson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4240 East Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cimarron

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath private townhome with carport and fenced backyard. Tempe School District!! The flooring in the kitchen and dining is being replaced with vinyl flooring and living room is being replaced with carpet, master bedroom carpet to be replaced. All other laminate flooring remains. Interior to be painted white (swiss coffee). No smoking allowed inside the home. Tenant required to carry a renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $15/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Listing photos are from 2009.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 E CARSON Road have any available units?
4240 E CARSON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 E CARSON Road have?
Some of 4240 E CARSON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 E CARSON Road currently offering any rent specials?
4240 E CARSON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 E CARSON Road pet-friendly?
No, 4240 E CARSON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4240 E CARSON Road offer parking?
Yes, 4240 E CARSON Road offers parking.
Does 4240 E CARSON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 E CARSON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 E CARSON Road have a pool?
No, 4240 E CARSON Road does not have a pool.
Does 4240 E CARSON Road have accessible units?
No, 4240 E CARSON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 E CARSON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 E CARSON Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College