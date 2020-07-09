4240 E CARSON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

2 bedroom, 1 bath private townhome with carport and fenced backyard. Tempe School District!! The flooring in the kitchen and dining is being replaced with vinyl flooring and living room is being replaced with carpet, master bedroom carpet to be replaced. All other laminate flooring remains. Interior to be painted white (swiss coffee). No smoking allowed inside the home. Tenant required to carry a renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $15/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Listing photos are from 2009.