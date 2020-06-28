All apartments in Phoenix
424 S. 2nd St # 205

424 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

424 South 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
This property is downtown living at its finest! The open loft style space makes this studio feel even larger than the sq footage of 1,114. With exposed brick walls and wood laminate flooring the unit exudes charm. Just a few of the amenities include stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, private balcony, vaulted ceilings and 1.5 bathrooms. The downtown location is incredible just a couple minutes walk to Chase Field, Talking Stick Arena, and endless cultural and restaurant options to choose from. Building and parking structure are both securely accessed by code for added security. Ready for immediate move in!! Sorry, no pets.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

