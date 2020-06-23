4239 East Campbell Avenue

Amenities

This 2Bdm 1Ba home features a brand new eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and trendy white shaker cabinets. Vaulted ceilings through out. All tile floors, ceiling fans and blinds, separate laundry room with washer, dryer and storage. Large front and back yard that is pet friendly. All appliances included. Landscape also included in rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 3/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.