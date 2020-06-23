All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:56 AM

4239 East Campbell Avenue

4239 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4239 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
This 2Bdm 1Ba home features a brand new eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and trendy white shaker cabinets. Vaulted ceilings through out. All tile floors, ceiling fans and blinds, separate laundry room with washer, dryer and storage. Large front and back yard that is pet friendly. All appliances included. Landscape also included in rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 3/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 East Campbell Avenue have any available units?
4239 East Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 East Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 4239 East Campbell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 East Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4239 East Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 East Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4239 East Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4239 East Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4239 East Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4239 East Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4239 East Campbell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 East Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4239 East Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4239 East Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4239 East Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 East Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 East Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

