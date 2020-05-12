Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4236 N 27th Ave
4236 N 27th Ave
4236 North 27th Avenue
Location
4236 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Mission Manor
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Biltmore Living Condo/Townhouse - Property Id: 86921
BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN 2bedroom 2.5 bath + den on the 1st floor which can be used as a 3rd bedroom (has a closet and powder bath).
Previous Model home loaded with many luxury upgrades.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86921
Property Id 86921
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4533145)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4236 N 27th Ave have any available units?
4236 N 27th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4236 N 27th Ave have?
Some of 4236 N 27th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4236 N 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4236 N 27th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 N 27th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4236 N 27th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4236 N 27th Ave offer parking?
No, 4236 N 27th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4236 N 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 N 27th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 N 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 4236 N 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4236 N 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4236 N 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 N 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 N 27th Ave has units with dishwashers.
