Phoenix, AZ
4235 N 16TH Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

4235 N 16TH Avenue

4235 North 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4235 North 16th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Bel Air

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Hidden Gem is tucked away on a Quiet and Peaceful Cul-D-Sac Street in an established neighborhood. Inside you'll find a Newly renovated Kitchen in Modern Styling including 42 in. cabinets, Quartz Counters, Large Center Island w/Breakfast bar, Stainless Appliances, and Tastefully Updated Lighting. Recent Master Suite renovation including a beautiful Master Bath w/New Vanity, Walk-in Shower, & separate Toilet Room. Modern Faux Wood tile through-out common areas and Newer Carpet in bedrooms. Roof just installed in 2019! New Low-E tinted Windows and a Nest Thermostat make this home efficient to heat & cool! Ring Doorbell installed out front for added security. W/D & Refrigerator all included with rental! Low Maintenance Landscape front & back. This High Quality home will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 N 16TH Avenue have any available units?
4235 N 16TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 N 16TH Avenue have?
Some of 4235 N 16TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 N 16TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4235 N 16TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 N 16TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4235 N 16TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4235 N 16TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4235 N 16TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4235 N 16TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 N 16TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 N 16TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4235 N 16TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4235 N 16TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4235 N 16TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 N 16TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 N 16TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
