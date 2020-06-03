4235 N 16TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Hidden Gem is tucked away on a Quiet and Peaceful Cul-D-Sac Street in an established neighborhood. Inside you'll find a Newly renovated Kitchen in Modern Styling including 42 in. cabinets, Quartz Counters, Large Center Island w/Breakfast bar, Stainless Appliances, and Tastefully Updated Lighting. Recent Master Suite renovation including a beautiful Master Bath w/New Vanity, Walk-in Shower, & separate Toilet Room. Modern Faux Wood tile through-out common areas and Newer Carpet in bedrooms. Roof just installed in 2019! New Low-E tinted Windows and a Nest Thermostat make this home efficient to heat & cool! Ring Doorbell installed out front for added security. W/D & Refrigerator all included with rental! Low Maintenance Landscape front & back. This High Quality home will not disappoint!