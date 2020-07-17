4233 North 42nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bed 2 bath home located in a quaint Arcadia home on major cross streets 42nd St & Indian School Rd. 1600 sq. ft with updated tile & hardwood tile flooring all throughout the house and updated paining. 3 seating areas in Living, Dinning, and Family Room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless gas stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher appliances. Large backyard lot for entertaining, and front patio seating area. Close to everything, 202, 51, 10, airport, restaurants, and shopping.

Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/3daVp7FdDKw



Application fee: $40 per applicant

Total Move-in: $2,650 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)



Renter Requirement:

• Income 3x Rent

• Clean background

• Credit & Rental History (depends)