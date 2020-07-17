All apartments in Phoenix
4233 North 42nd Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:30 AM

4233 North 42nd Street

4233 North 42nd Street · (602) 456-7299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4233 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath home located in a quaint Arcadia home on major cross streets 42nd St & Indian School Rd. 1600 sq. ft with updated tile & hardwood tile flooring all throughout the house and updated paining. 3 seating areas in Living, Dinning, and Family Room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless gas stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher appliances. Large backyard lot for entertaining, and front patio seating area. Close to everything, 202, 51, 10, airport, restaurants, and shopping.
Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/3daVp7FdDKw

Application fee: $40 per applicant
Total Move-in: $2,650 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)

Renter Requirement:
• Income 3x Rent
• Clean background
• Credit & Rental History (depends)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 North 42nd Street have any available units?
4233 North 42nd Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4233 North 42nd Street have?
Some of 4233 North 42nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 North 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4233 North 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 North 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4233 North 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4233 North 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4233 North 42nd Street offers parking.
Does 4233 North 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 North 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 North 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 4233 North 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4233 North 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4233 North 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 North 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 North 42nd Street has units with dishwashers.
